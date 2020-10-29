ROCHESTER, Minn. — With a little over 24 hours before President Donald Trump is scheduled to touch down at the Rochester International Airport, the planned rally has been moved to a Dodge Center business.

McNeilus Steel Chief Operating Officer Glenn Sylvester confirmed to Minnesota Public Radio that the campaign event will now be held at McNeilus Steel.

When the campaign initially announced that the campaign event would be held in Rochester, city officials raised concerns whether the campaign visit will adhere to the state health guidelines that would limit the size of the event.

MPR reporter Catharine Richert tweeted that in an interview Sylvester said they would enforce social distancing requirements as best they can, but wouldn't say if they would cap the event at 250 people as state rules requires.

In an all-company email sent to McNeilus staff that has been shared on social media, Sylvester wrote that the expectations were for 25,000 people to attend. He also noted that employees would be paid for the day and were encouraged to attend the rally.

Forum News Service sent an inquiry to the Trump campaign about ticketing and whether the event would stick to the state’s health guidelines limiting events to 250 people.

Deputy National Press Secretary Courtney Parella responded, “Americans have the right to gather under the First Amendment to hear from the President of the United States, and we take strong precautions for our campaign events, requiring every attendee to have their temperature checked, providing masks they’re instructed to wear, and ensuring access to plenty of hand sanitizer. We also have signs at our events instructing attendees to wear their masks.”

Richert tweeted that Rochester Mayor Kim Norton "said the city had been in negotiations with the Trump campaign to sign a contract to adhere to the 250 person limit at the airport. But a day before the event, Norton said she understood the campaign was looking for a venue that would allow a larger crowd."

Rochester officials said it was their understanding that the president would still land and depart from the Rochester International Airport.

Not everyone in the Med City is excited for the visit.

Minnesota Senate candidate Aleta Borrud posted on her campaign Facebook page that she is hosting a “Protest Trump's Presence in Rochester!” event downtown Friday.

Attendees are invited to rally at the intersection of 12th Street Southeast and Broadway Avenue, meeting on the north end of Aldi/Dollar Tree parking lot, at 4 p.m. Those in attendance are asked to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.