RED WING -- Tyler Kistner, candidate for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District traveled through southeastern Minnesota on Thursday to promote his campaign.

The “send in the marine tour” ended in Red Wing where a room full of people met Kistner and his campaigning team.

State Reps. Barb Haley, R-Red Wing, and Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, along with Sen. Mike Goggin, R-Red Wing, spoke about their experiences in St. Paul and why they want to see Kistner elected to represent Minnesota’s 2nd District.

The importance of voting was emphasized repetitively by the speakers. Albright told those gathered, “I want you to go and make sure all of your friends, family have voted. Don’t trust them to say that they’re going to vote, get them there. And by the way, go and find some new friends and get them to vote as well.”

Haley echoed Albright’s plea for people to vote. “We’re going to all of our conservative doors and saying: You’ve got to vote. Do you have a plan to vote? When are you voting? Vote early, vote in person, vote on election day, it doesn’t matter. Get to the polls and vote.”

Kistner emphasized his belief that he would do a better job representing the district than Democrat Angie Craig has done. He asked the room of supporters:

“She’s nice, but do you want someone who’s nice and doesn’t hold your values?”

Thursday’s campaign tour comes on the heel of the U.S. Supreme Court’s rejection of Kistner’s request to delay the Nov. 3 vote following the death of third-party candidate Adam Weeks. The votes for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District will be counted on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 3.