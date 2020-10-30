If your head is spinning from all of the Minnesota political news dropped on Thursday, you are not alone.

Forum News Service covered it all. Here is what happened over the past 24 hours, and all you need to know right now, just 92 hours before polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Minnesota.

Minnesota election officials will have a hard cutoff on election night Nov. 3 in accepting absentee ballots, a federal panel announced Thursday, Oct. 29. A three-member panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 in support of a pair of Minnesota Republican electors who challenged a state move to extend the date that officials could accept and count ballots by a week if the ballots were postmarked by Nov. 3. The pair argued that the extension violates state and federal election law and shouldn't be allowed to stand.

State election officials urged voters to hand in absentee ballots or vote in-person rather than by mail following a federal judicial panel's decision Thursday, Oct. 29, requiring the state to put ballots that come in after Election Day in a separate category. The decision doesn't prohibit the state from accepting the absentee ballots after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, but it could impact which votes get counted in the presidential election. And Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said voters shouldn't take any chances this close to the deadline.

Plans for a Friday, Oct. 30, campaign rally for President Donald Trump appeared to be up in the air Thursday. But after all was said and done, the rally will land at the Rochester International Airport today as planned.

In a year that has forced so many life improvisations and course-corrections, Thursday in southeastern Minnesota provided a study in form. A political barnstorming tour intended to stop in battleground Rochester ran up against the coronavirus and its attendant public safety restrictions. That set in motion a dizzying sequence of events that had Minnesota journalists dashing all day. Here's a play-by-play of how it unfolded.

Not to be outdone, former Vice President Joe Biden is set to make a trip to Minnesota today, just days ahead of the Nov. 3 general election and hours before President Donald Trump is set to stump in southeast Minnesota. The Democratic presidential nominee will stump at 3:30 p.m. in St. Paul. This is the second time Biden and Trump have campaigned in Minnesota on the same day.

Almost twice as many Minnesotans donated to the limit in support of former Vice President Joe Biden as compared to President Donald Trump, Federal Election Commission reports show. Three dozen donors with Minnesota addresses gave the maximum amount allowable to the top presidential hopefuls, with 24 contributing $5,600 to the Biden for President campaign while 13 hit the maximum donation level to Trump's reelection campaign. Who gave what? Read on.

Three days before Vice President Mike Pence's Oct. 26 campaign event at the Range Regional Airport in Hibbing, the campaign signed an agreement with the airport agreeing to adhere to the state's emergency order rule limiting crowd sizes to 250, even when outdoors. Once again, President Donald Trump and Pence's campaign breached such a contract. Here’s what happened.