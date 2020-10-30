ST. PAUL — Justin Hein didn't hear about the federal court decision that Minnesota election officials worry could disenfranchise voters by the time he showed up to the Eagan, Minn., municipal building.

The 22-year-old said he had already been planning to cast his ballot there early and in person.

"Initially I didn’t really trust putting my vote in the mail very much because I saw the things about possibly fake drop-off locations," Hein said from behind a maroon face mask. "This is more familiar to me. If I can vote early and know how it works, I feel more comfortable with that."

Whether or not they heard about the decision, early voters elsewhere in the state continued to vote in person as well on Friday, Oct. 30. Local and state election officials are advising Minnesotans who have not yet voted to do the same now that mail-in ballots received after Tuesday night, Nov. 3, could be disqualified.

Election officials will separate out the mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day, per a Thursday, Oct. 29, ruling by a three-member panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. In a 2-1 decision, judges on the panel sided with a pair of Minnesota Republican electors who sued over the state's earlier decision to accept and count ballots up to a week after Election Day so long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.

Another court likely will decide the fate of any Minnesota ballots received after the night of Nov. 3.

The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office moved to accept absentee ballots delivered after Election Day several months ago to accommodate the increased number of people expected to vote by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic but, as a result of Thursday ruling, is now encouraging any Minnesotans who requested and received their absentee ballots by mail to drop them off in person.

"Voters should no longer place their absentee ballots in the mail. Any Minnesota voter right now who ordered an absentee ballot to come to them by mail, it is too late for you practically speaking to get it back," State Secretary Steve Simon said on a call with media Thursday, Oct. 29. "Don’t risk it. Don’t put it in the mail."

Simon said Thursday he was debating whether to appeal and that timing was a concern, but announced late Friday that he would not seek one. In a statement, he said there "may be cause for litigation later" and emphasized that no ruling has come down calling for ballot disqualifications.

Like Hein, though, some who voted in person on Friday said their decision to do so had nothing to do with Thursday's ruling. Several dozen in Duluth told Forum News Service as much while waiting in line for early voting at Duluth City Hall.

Although an unprecedented number of Minnesotans have already submitted their ballots early — more than 1.58 million Minnesotan absentee ballots have already been processed as of Friday — there is still reason to be concerned about those who may not know about the ruling and are still planning to vote by mail, according to League of Women Voters civic engagement director for Minnesota Nick Harper. Nearly 389,000 ballots that were requested by mail have not yet been returned.

"There are still voters out there who don't know about the change, or they don't quite understand the implication of what this ruling is," he said. "Even one or two voters being disenfranchised by this ruling is too much."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service district encompassing Minnesota did not directly respond to written questions about the ruling's effect on post office operations and instead deferred to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office for comment.

"With a record number of people across the country voting by mail, the U.S. Postal Service’s No. 1 priority between now and the November election is the secure, timely delivery of the nation’s Election Mail," Postal Service spokesperson Nicole Hill said.

The Postal Service also did not respond to a question about what Thursday's ruling will mean for ballots already in the mail that have yet to be delivered, though voters can check the status of their ballots on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website or by calling the Secretary of State's voting hotline at 1-877-600-VOTE if they are concerned about them not arriving in time.

One can still vote in person, cancelling their mail-in ballot if it is still being processed.

Forum News Service reporters Andee Erickson, Dana Ferguson and Jess Myers contributed to this report.