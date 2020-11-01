Wisconsin

After a special election in May for the 7th Congressional seat, incumbent Republican Tom Tiffany will again face off against Democrat Tricia Zunker.

Two candidates vie for the 29th Assembly District seat previously held by Republican Rob Stafsholt. On the ballot are Democrat John Rocco Calabrese and Republican Clint Moses.

In the Senate District 10 race, incumbent Democrat Patty Schachtner is challenged by Republican Rob Stafsholt, who is seeking a shift from the Assembly.

Democrat Sarah Yacoub is challenging incumbent Republican Shannon Zimmerman for the Wisconsin Assembly District 30 seat.

Minnesota

Three Republican incumbents and three Democratic challengers fielded questions Thursday night, Oct. 22, from Goodhue County newspaper editors.

The Republican Eagle asked the 11 Red Wing School Board candidates five questions. Here are their answers as well as brief biographies.

Three City Council seats will be on Red Wing ballots in November.

