Wisconsin
Hear from the U.S. 7th District candidates
After a special election in May for the 7th Congressional seat, incumbent Republican Tom Tiffany will again face off against Democrat Tricia Zunker.
Hear from the Wisconsin District 29 candidates
Two candidates vie for the 29th Assembly District seat previously held by Republican Rob Stafsholt. On the ballot are Democrat John Rocco Calabrese and Republican Clint Moses.
Hear from the Wisconsin District 10 candidates
In the Senate District 10 race, incumbent Democrat Patty Schachtner is challenged by Republican Rob Stafsholt, who is seeking a shift from the Assembly.
Yacoub, Zimmerman on ballot for Wisconsin District 30
Democrat Sarah Yacoub is challenging incumbent Republican Shannon Zimmerman for the Wisconsin Assembly District 30 seat.
Minnesota
District 21 candidates talk pandemic, education, police reform, more in newspaper forum
Three Republican incumbents and three Democratic challengers fielded questions Thursday night, Oct. 22, from Goodhue County newspaper editors.
Republican Eagle's ultimate 2020 Red Wing School Board election Q&As
The Republican Eagle asked the 11 Red Wing School Board candidates five questions. Here are their answers as well as brief biographies.
Q&As with Red Wing Ward 2 candidates
Three City Council seats will be on Red Wing ballots in November.
Election information
- Minnesota: https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/
- Wisconsin: https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/