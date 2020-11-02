In addition to the District 1, 7 and 8 races, five other U.S. House races were to be decided at the conclusion of voting Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Winners in these contests earn a two-year term in office and receive a congressional salary of $174,000.

District 2

The race for Congress in Minnesota’s 2nd District was mired in controversy throughout the general election.

But at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, Democratic incumbent Rep. Angie Craig (47.19%) lead Republican challenger Tyler Kistner (46.83%), with more than 403,000 votes counted. The Secretary of State's website reported 100% of precincts reporting, but totals may not reflect uncounted absentee votes.

The upheaval began when Legal Marijuana Now candidate Adam Weeks, 38, died unexpectedly on Sept. 21, three days after early voting began in Minnesota. His death triggered a 2013 state law that said the contest would be decided in a special election in February.

Craig sued Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon in hopes of forcing the state to proceed with the Nov. 3 election. On Oct. 9, a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction in the lawsuit and said the election would go on as scheduled.

Kistner appealed the decision, but an appeals court on Oct. 23 declined to suspend the election. The U.S. Supreme Court also denied Kistner’s appeal.

Weeks earned 6% of the vote.

District 3

District 3 Republican Kendall Qualls challenged incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips in the Nov. 3 election for U.S. House District 3.

With 100% reporting, according to the Secretary of State's office, Phillips (56%) was on his was to re-election over Qualls (44%) with more than 438,000 votes counted, which may not contain all results returned by mail.

There were 301 write-in votes, as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

District 4

Longtime U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, DFL; Republican Gene Rechtzigel, and Susan Sindt of the Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis Party, competed this year to represent Minnesota’s District 4.

McCollum was leading Rechtzigel 63% to 29% with more than 388,000 votes counted by 12:44 a.m. Wednesday, which may not contain all results returned by mail. Sindt had 7.6%.

District 5

In the 5th Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar faced a strong challenge from Republican Lacy Johnson.

Omar dominated candidate Johnson 64% to 26% with more than 393,000 votes counted by 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, which may not contain all results returned by mail. The Secretary of State's office reported those totals represented 100% of 238 precincts.

Michael Moore of the Legal Marijuana Now Party scored 9.5% of the vote.

Omar, whose 5th District covers Minneapolis and is heavily urban and suburban, has been a focal point for Republicans beyond this House race: In several campaign stops in Minnesota this year, President Donald Trump was sure to link his opponent, Joe Biden, with Omar. Meanwhile, Republican Michelle Fischbach in Minnesota’s 7th ran hard against incumbent Rep. Collin Peterson — and Omar and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

District 6

The 6th Congressional District race in Minnesota was a relatively quiet one between Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer (incumbent) and Democrat Tawnja Zahradka in November.

Emmer was seeking his fourth term representing the 6th; political newcomer Zahradka, a veteran Twin Cities broadcaster and a small-business owner, was not contested in August’s primary.

Enner was leading Zahradka 66% to 34% as of 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, with more than 391,000 votes counted, which may not contain all results returned by mail.