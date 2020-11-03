HUDSON -- After nearly 40 years as a prosecutor, the last eight of them in St. Croix County, District Attorney Mike Nieskes is retiring. Assistant District Attorney Karl Anderson has been elected as his replacement.

After a full career, Nieskes said he’s looking forward to spending more time with his children and grandchild.

“It’s hard to find a job that is more satisfying than the one that I’ve had,” Nieskes said. “Every day you get to have an opportunity to make a change and a difference in the community you live in, hopefully for the better.”

Nieskes previously worked as a prosecutor in Racine County and was appointed by Gov. Scott Walker as a judge. After losing the following election, he received a job offer in St. Croix County.

It was a young office at the time, with a good set of judges to work with, Nieskes said.

When then-DA Rick Johnson left, Nieskes was elected as the district attorney in 2016.

During his time, he worked to increase office organization, structuring the way cases are handled, having a drug prosecutor, a single person working domestic abuse cases and a single person handling juvenile matters.

Nieskes has enjoyed working with the people in his job, including county staff, attorneys and law enforcement.

He hopes his time as district attorney has shown that in order to do the job, you have to care.

“I hope that ppl think that the office is a better place to work and the community is a better place because of the time I spent here,” he said.

Though the change he’s made is probably on the margin, Nieskes said he hopes those he’s worked with have seen and appreciate that he worked to do the best he could do.

The county is facing ongoing challenges, Nieskes said, including with impact on children neglected or abused by parents using controlled substances and the lack of respect law enforcement faces as they do their jobs every day.

“Those are challenges, they’ve always been challenges and those challenges I’m sure will be met or handled and everything will march on,” he said.

Residents should know that cases will continue to be handled in a way that shows concern for all involved, including the victim, community and the defendant, Nieskes said. The community is often best served by helping a defendant, he said.

“It’s not about winning cases,” Nieskes said. “It’s about figuring out the best way to make the community better.”

Nieskes’s continued confidence in the office is connected to his confidence in Anderson, he said.

“He is a person who has the ability, the background and the desire to be a positive influence in this community,” Nieskes said. “This is what he wants to do and I’m confident he’s prepared for the challenge.”

Nov. 3 was a formality

Anderson officially won the office on Tuesday. However, since he won the August primary and had no opponent on Nov. 3 ballot, Election Day finalized the race.

He joined the lolca office more than four years ago, after his graduation from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School. Running for district attorney was an opportunity for him to continue his commitment to serving the residents of St. Croix County, he said.

“As the district attorney you get to make those kinds of policy changes that can hopefully improve things going forward,” Anderson said.

As he steps into the role, Anderson said he has a few objectives to accomplish. He wants to create an elder abuse task force, working with local chiefs of police, nursing home representatives, judges, local attorneys and more.

He said he wants to work with legislators on common-sense improvements to state statutes.

He’s looking forward to the change to develop new ideas and improve things as they come up, he said. For example, Anderson wants to bring in a therapy dog to support victims in court.

As assistant district attorney, he’s prepared for his new role, sitting down with Nieskes as he addresses issues and joining him in county meetings.

Both Nieskes and Johnson were great role models for him, Anderson said, and both have left the county and the justice system better than it was when they started. He hopes to do the same.

“I’m committed to fighting for justice for St. Croix County residents,” he said. “I love my job. I’m excited to keep doing it as the next district attorney.”