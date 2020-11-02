HASTINGS -- Rep. Angie Craig traveled around Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District on Monday as part of the Get Out The Vote campaign.

The first stop of the tour was held in the parking lot of the Westview Shopping Mall. Those in the crowd were encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines by standing in plastic hoops, which had been placed on the ground to ensure attendees were six feet apart.

Other Democratic lawmakers and candidates spoke at the event, including Sen. Susan Kent and Kelsey Waits, the DFL candidate for District 54B (Hastings).

Though her name will not appear on the ballot this year, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan spoke at the event in support of the local candidates.

“I want to elect leaders who believe in oh, I don’t know, science,” Flanagan told the crowd.

Upon taking the stage, Craig and Smith both emphasized the work that needs to be done before polls close at 8 p.m. tomorrow.

“I remember, in 2016, and I want you to just remember that for a minute — don’t stay there long, don’t stay there long — but remember when you woke-up that Wednesday morning after the election in 2016 and how you felt?" Craig said. "I want you to take that feeling and I want you to work. Work all the way through the tape tomorrow night.”

She added: “And so between today and tomorrow at 8 o’clock, keep marching. Keep fighting. Because after tomorrow night, we are going to go back for another term in congress in CD2 because this is not my seat. This is your seat.”

Smith closed out the event by point out eagles circling in the sky above.

"Now, if you needed just a little more energy, a little more sense that we are on the side of good and right, I think we can thank the eagles for reminding us of that," she said.