HUDSON -- The tax impact to St. Croix property owners will be a little lower in 2021 than originally planned in the county budget after the board unanimously approved a 1% reduction to the overall levy.

The amendment brings the approved 2021 levy down from just over $37 million to about $36.8 million.

The decrease does not change the county budget or cut programs or services. Supervisor Bob Feidler, who introduced the amendment, said the difference will be made up from the county’s debt service levy and repaid from the overall unassigned balance. Currently, that balance contains has about $15 million, and even with the reduction from the amendment it will remain above what county regulations require, Feidler said Tuesday.

Supervisor Scottie Ard said though it may not seem like a large amount, it is significant.

“Trust me that 1% makes the difference in keeping a home, being able to feed your family and paying your bills,” Ard said.

Supervisor Paul Berning said reassessments in Hudson mean his constituents are going to get hit hard, but this 1% is at least something. Berning voted against the overall budget, which passed 18-1.

The total approved 2021 budget is just under $107 million. Here are a few pieces to note from the budget:

Lower mill rate

With the amendment, the 2021 mill rate is set at $3.29, down 22 cents from the previous year.

Interim County Administrator Ken Witt said this mill rate is not far off from the record low of $3.02 back in the 1970s.

“I think we’re on a good trajectory here to continue to decrease the tax impact for our taxpayers,” Witt said.

Major changes

The county has seen an increase of more than $2.4 million in revenue sources, including an additional $840,000 from net new construction, $450,000 from sales taxes and $500,000 from state transportation grants.

Expenses this year are up by just over $1 million, including an increase of $650,000 from Health and Human Services purchased services, $450,000 from the salary step increase, $300,000 from highway construction and $300,000 from public safety software.

Budget breakdown

Revenue sources have remained fairly consistent with prior years, Witt said. Property taxes together with sales and other taxes make up almost half of the county’s revenues, 35% from property taxes and 9% from sales and other taxes.

Broken down by department, Health and Human Services makes up 30% of the budget expenses, highway department 17% and public safety 14%.

Services and supplies are the main expense at 39% of the budget, followed by 36% for salaries and 15% for benefits.