ST. PAUL — With only hours to go until polling places close, and in spite of a pandemic and increasingly polarized politics, Election Day appears to be proceeding more or less as normal in Minnesota.

No disruptive incidents have so far been reported, according to State Secretary of State Steve Simon. Voters have been able to cast their ballots in a mostly timely manner.

"Administratively, it has been a superb day," Simon told reporters on a video call late Tuesday, Nov. 3.

"We're poised to have a really good election," he continued.

Though the Secretary of State's office does not provide advance estimates of total voter turnout, Simon has said Minnesota could very well set a new modern-day record for eligible voter participation with this election. That would require turnout of more than 77%, which Minnesota achieved in the 2008 general election.

Even more likely is that Minnesota will match or exceed the 75% turnout observed in the 2016 general election. Minnesota's all-time record for turnout was recorded in 1956, when 83% of eligible voters participated.

If interest in the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden does ultimately amount to a surge in total turnout, though, voters themselves do not seem to have suffered for it. Even the densely populated Twin Cities metro area did not appear to have any difficulty with long lines or wait times.

"Lines are at a minimum. Our voters are being served," Grace Wachlarowicz, director of elections for the city of Minneapolis, said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Fears of the coronavirus pandemic did not appear to deter voters from turning out on Election Day, either. Despite his concerns about COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, George Bishop said he thinks it's "more patriotic" to vote in person.

He and Mary Bishop, his wife, cast straight-ticket votes for the Democratic Party on Tuesday at the Byron Middle School in Byron, Minn., based on what Gordon, 80, called Trump's "dishonesty" and "vulgar talk."

"We were thrilled to vote," Mary, 73, added. "I waited four years for this."

Voters elsewhere in Minnesota were similarly compelled to cast their ballots in person Tuesday, though not always for the same candidates. At the Lake Andrew Town Hall in northern Kandiyohi County on Tuesday morning, Carol Baker called Trump "a good president. The best we’ve ever had."

While Election Day turnout figures won't be available until after polls close Tuesday evening, an extraordinary number of Minnesotans were already confirmed to have voted earlier in the day. Approximately 1.85 million early votes were successfully submitted Tuesday morning, roughly 62% of the total turnout for the 2016 general election.

Approximately 2.9 million Minnesotans participated in the 2016 general election, according to Secretary of State data. And requests for absentee ballots alone this year numbered approximately 2.1 million, 283,000 of which remain outstanding.

Some of the outstanding ballots may have not arrived at the proper location and others may be delivered in person, though its unclear how many. Any that arrive after 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening will still be counted but have to be held separately, a federal appeals court panel ruled last week, in the event that another legal challenge results in their disqualification.

Polling places for Election Day voting are typically open in Minnesota until 8 p.m.

Forum News Service reporters Anne Halliwell in Rochester and Carolyn Lange in Willmar contributed to this story.