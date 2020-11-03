ST. PAUL — In spite of a pandemic and increasingly polarized politic, Election Day appeared to proceed more or less as normal in Minnesota.

No major disruptive incidents had been reported by the late afternoon Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to Secretary of State Steve Simon. Voters were able to cast their ballots in a mostly timely manner.

"Administratively, it has been a superb day," Simon told reporters on a video call late Tuesday.

"We're poised to have a really good election," he continued.

Though the Secretary of State's office does not provide advance estimates of total voter turnout, Simon has said Minnesota could very well set a new modern-day record for eligible voter participation with this election. That would require turnout of more than 77%, which Minnesota achieved in the 2008 general election.

More likely is that Minnesota will match or exceed the 75% turnout observed in the 2016 general election. Minnesota's all-time record for turnout was recorded in 1956, when 83% of eligible voters participated.

If interest in the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden does ultimately amount to a surge in total turnout, though, voters themselves did not seem to suffer for it Tuesday. Even the densely populated Twin Cities metro area did not appear to have much difficulty with long lines or wait times.

"Lines are at a minimum. Our voters are being served," Grace Wachlarowicz, director of elections for the city of Minneapolis, said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Fears of the coronavirus pandemic did not appear to deter voters from turning out on Election Day, either. Despite his concerns about COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, George Bishop said he thinks it's "more patriotic" to vote in person.

He and Mary Bishop, his wife, cast straight-ticket votes for Democrats Tuesday at Byron Middle School in Byron, Minn., because of what Gordon, 80, called Trump's "dishonesty" and "vulgar talk."

"We were thrilled to vote," Mary, 73, added. "I waited four years for this."

Voters elsewhere in Minnesota were similarly compelled to cast their ballots in person Tuesday, though not always for the same candidates. At the Lake Andrew Town Hall in northern Kandiyohi County on Tuesday morning,for example, Carol Baker called Trump "a good president. The best we’ve ever had."

While Election Day turnout figures for Minnesota were not finalized by 9 p.m., an extraordinary number of Minnesotans were already confirmed to have voted earlier in the day. Approximately 1.85 million early votes were successfully submitted Tuesday morning, roughly 62% of the total turnout for the 2016 general election.

Approximately 2.9 million Minnesotans participated in the 2016 general election by comparison, according to Secretary of State data. And requests for absentee ballots alone this year numbered approximately 2.1 million, around 283,000 of which remain outstanding.

Some of the outstanding ballots may have not arrived at the proper location in time and others may be delivered in person, though it's unclear how many. Any that arrive after 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening will still be counted but have to be held separately, a federal appeals court panel ruled last week, in the event that another legal challenge results in their disqualification.

Election officials have repeatedly cautioned that the unprecedented number of mail-in ballots that have to be counted, in addition to the Nov. 10 deadline for count ballots arriving after Election Day, may mean that some race results cannot be considered finalized for some days.

Forum News Service reporters Anne Halliwell in Rochester and Carolyn Lange in Willmar contributed to this story.