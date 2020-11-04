Last updated 1:45 a.m. Nov. 4, 2020.
Minnesota
- Preliminary results show Goggin, Haley, Drazkowski returning to St. Paul in 2021
- Greseth on track to win Goodhue County District 3 seat; Drotos prevails in District 5
- Klizke on track to win Red Wing Ward 2 seat, Brown in Wards 3 and 4
- UPDATE: Candidates pulling ahead in Red Wing School Board contest
Wisconsin
- Schachtner loses reelection bid to Stafsholt in Wisconsin's 10th district
- Zimmerman poised for reelection in Assembly District 30
- St. Croix County DA retires, assistant elected
Regional coverage
- WISCONSIN MAP: Up-to-date results for presidential, congressional races
- MINNESOTA MAP: Up-to-date results for presidential, congressional races