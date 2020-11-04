Eleven candidates seeking four Red Wing School Board posts received solid support as Goodhue County fed early preliminary results to the Minnesota Secretary of State.

Each voter could choose up to four candidates, who run at-large. Independent School District 256 includes all of Red Wing and the townships of Belvidere, Featherstone, Florence, Hay Creek, Vasa, Wacouta and Welch.

Pam Roe, the current board chair, is the sole incumbent.

With preliminary results from 11 of 15 precincts, vote totals were:

Nicole Buck --2,483

Samantha Malcom -- 1,081

Elisabeth Peterson -- 1,422

Jodi Jackish Lewis -- 1,903

Carmen Bertelsen -- 1,024

Rebecca Peterson -- 1,511

Jennifer Tift -- 3,018

Anna Ostendorf -- 2,029

Constance "Tori" Campbell -- 1,738

Shelley Pohlman -- 1,462

Pam Roe -- 2,336

Note: Names are listed in the order they appear on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website.

