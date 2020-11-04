Eleven candidates seeking four Red Wing School Board posts received solid support as Goodhue County fed early preliminary results to the Minnesota Secretary of State.
Each voter could choose up to four candidates, who run at-large. Independent School District 256 includes all of Red Wing and the townships of Belvidere, Featherstone, Florence, Hay Creek, Vasa, Wacouta and Welch.
Pam Roe, the current board chair, is the sole incumbent.
With preliminary results from 11 of 15 precincts, vote totals were:
Nicole Buck --2,483
Samantha Malcom -- 1,081
Elisabeth Peterson -- 1,422
Jodi Jackish Lewis -- 1,903
Carmen Bertelsen -- 1,024
Rebecca Peterson -- 1,511
Jennifer Tift -- 3,018
Anna Ostendorf -- 2,029
Constance "Tori" Campbell -- 1,738
Shelley Pohlman -- 1,462
Pam Roe -- 2,336
Note: Names are listed in the order they appear on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website.
