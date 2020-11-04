Jennifer Tift. Nicky Buck and Anna Ostendorf will join the Red Wing School Board in January and Pam Roe will begin another term if preliminary results stand from the Nov. 3 general election.

The four led the 11-candidate, all-female field. People would vote for up to four candidates, and Tift, who narrowly lost in the 2018 election for three seats, garnered the most support.

'I am excited about what this group of women have to offer the students and staff of RWPS. The combination of our care and concern for kids, experience, creative thinking, and solution-oriented mindset is going to be the change needed for Red Wing schools," she said Wednesday morning.

Roe, the only incumbent running, said: "The School Board race was filled with a strong group of incredible women. I’m honored to have won a seat back at the board table, and really look forward to working with the new members."

The four will join Jim Bryant, Arlen Diercks and Holly Tauer, who are midway through four-year terms. There are seven board members in all.

Shelley Pohlman was among those in the crowded field.

"I want to say 'thank you' to everyone who supported me throughout the campaign. My race for School Board has come to an end and with an outcome that I accept. I want to congratulate the newly elected members on their victory. Even though I was not elected to the School Board, I will remain an active servant to the community," she said.

All candidates were contacted for comments.

With preliminary results from 12 of 15 precincts, vote totals were:

Jennifer Tift -- 4,468

Nicole Buck -- 3,884

Pam Roe -- 3,574

Anna Ostendorf -- 3,066

Jodi Jackish Lewis -- 2,824

Constance "Tori" Campbell -- 2,643

Rebecca Peterson -- 2,379

Elisabeth Peterson -- 2,280

Shelley Pohlman -- 2,313

Samantha Malcom -- 1,645

Carmen Bertelsen -- 1,553

Candidates run at-large in Independent School District 256, includes all of Red Wing and the townships of Belvidere, Featherstone, Florence, Hay Creek, Vasa, Wacouta and Welch.

All results are preliminary until the Red Wing School Board, acting as a canvassing board, certified them.

