Jennifer Tift is leading the 11-candidate field for Red Wing School Board with preliminary results of three precincts to go. Four people will be elected. Also polling with more than 2,000 votes each are Nicky Buck, Anna Ostendorf, Pam Roe and Jodi Jackie-Lewis. Tift, who narrowly lost election two years ago, led with roughly 3,400 votes.

Each voter could choose up to four candidates, who run at-large. Independent School District 256 includes all of Red Wing and the townships of Belvidere, Featherstone, Florence, Hay Creek, Vasa, Wacouta and Welch. At 11:30 p.m., only preliminary results were missing from the two Ward 1 precincts in Red Wing plus Welch.

With preliminary results from 12 of 15 precincts, vote totals were:

Nicole Buck -- 2,860

Samantha Malcom -- 1,241

Elisabeth Peterson -- 1,606

Jodi Jackish Lewis -- 2,105

Carmen Bertelsen -- 1,158

Rebecca Peterson -- 1,703

Jennifer Tift -- 3,419

Anna Ostendorf -- 2,362

Constance "Tori" Campbell -- 1,961

Shelley Pohlman -- 1,685

Pam Roe -- 2,621

Note: Names are listed in the order they appear on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website.

READ MORE: Republican Eagle's ultimate 2020 Red Wing School Board election Q&As