Jennifer Tift is leading the 11-candidate field for Red Wing School Board with preliminary results of three precincts to go. Four people will be elected.
Also polling with more than 2,000 votes each are Nicky Buck, Anna Ostendorf, Pam Roe and Jodi Jackie-Lewis.
Tift, who narrowly lost election two years ago, led with roughly 3,400 votes.
Each voter could choose up to four candidates, who run at-large. Independent School District 256 includes all of Red Wing and the townships of Belvidere, Featherstone, Florence, Hay Creek, Vasa, Wacouta and Welch. At 11:30 p.m., only preliminary results were missing from the two Ward 1 precincts in Red Wing plus Welch.
With preliminary results from 12 of 15 precincts, vote totals were:
Nicole Buck -- 2,860
Samantha Malcom -- 1,241
Elisabeth Peterson -- 1,606
Jodi Jackish Lewis -- 2,105
Carmen Bertelsen -- 1,158
Rebecca Peterson -- 1,703
Jennifer Tift -- 3,419
Anna Ostendorf -- 2,362
Constance "Tori" Campbell -- 1,961
Shelley Pohlman -- 1,685
Pam Roe -- 2,621
Note: Names are listed in the order they appear on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website.
