Jennifer Tift. Nicky Buck and Anna Ostendorf will join the Red Wing School Board in January and Pam Roe will begin another term if preliminary results stand from the Nov. 3 general election.
The four led the 11-candidate, all-female field. People would vote for up to four candidates, and Tift, who narrowly lost in the 2018 election for three seats, garnered the most support.
With preliminary results from 12 of 15 precincts, vote totals were:
Jennifer Tift -- 4,468
Nicole Buck -- 3,884
Pam Roe -- 3,574
Anna Ostendorf -- 3,066
Jodi Jackish Lewis -- 2,824
Constance "Tori" Campbell -- 2,643
Rebecca Peterson -- 2,379
Elisabeth Peterson -- 2,280
Shelley Pohlman -- 2,313
Samantha Malcom -- 1,645
Carmen Bertelsen -- 1,553
Candidates run at-large in Independent School District 256, includes all of Red Wing and the townships of Belvidere, Featherstone, Florence, Hay Creek, Vasa, Wacouta and Welch.
All results are preliminary until the Red Wing School Board, acting as a canvassing board, certified them.
