Jennifer Tift. Nicky Buck and Anna Ostendorf will join the Red Wing School Board in January and Pam Roe will begin another term if preliminary results stand from the Nov. 3 general election.

The four led the 11-candidate, all-female field. People would vote for up to four candidates, and Tift, who narrowly lost in the 2018 election for three seats, garnered the most support.

With preliminary results from 12 of 15 precincts, vote totals were:

Jennifer Tift -- 4,468

Nicole Buck -- 3,884

Pam Roe -- 3,574

Anna Ostendorf -- 3,066

Jodi Jackish Lewis -- 2,824

Constance "Tori" Campbell -- 2,643

Rebecca Peterson -- 2,379

Elisabeth Peterson -- 2,280

Shelley Pohlman -- 2,313

Samantha Malcom -- 1,645

Carmen Bertelsen -- 1,553

Candidates run at-large in Independent School District 256, includes all of Red Wing and the townships of Belvidere, Featherstone, Florence, Hay Creek, Vasa, Wacouta and Welch.

All results are preliminary until the Red Wing School Board, acting as a canvassing board, certified them.

