RED WING — Andy Klizke had a nearly nine percentage point lead in the City Council Ward 2 race with both precincts reporting as of 11:01 p.m., Nov. 3, according to unofficial results on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

Klizke had 54.16% of votes over John Becker at 45.65%.

In the Wards 3 and 4 race, incumbent Evan Brown led challenger Ernest Stone 58.14% to 41.3%, with all four precincts reporting.

The Ward 1, Wards 3 and 4 and mayoral races still had precincts outstanding.

“Andy is to be congratulated for his victory in the Ward 2 race," Becker told RiverTown Multimedia Tuesday night. "He worked very hard and I wish him nothing but the best.”

Six of eight precincts had reported for the mayoral race. Incumbent Sean Dowse was down 44.09% of votes to and Mike Wilson at 55.51%.

No precincts in Ward 1 reported by 10:45 p.m. However, Kim Beise is the only candidate in the race.

All votes are unofficial until canvassed by local boards.