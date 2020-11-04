ELLSWORTH -- Preliminary results are now available from Pierce County, though district seats that include the county can’t yet be called.

Democrat Halle E. Hatch was elected as the new district attorney, running unopposed with over 92% of the vote.

County Clerk Jamie Feuerhelm was elected the county clerk after also running unopposed. The Democratic incumbent earned over 96% of the vote.

Also elected after running unopposed are Pierce County Treasurer Kathy Fuchs and Pierce County Register of Deeds Julie K. Hines.

The District 10 State Senate, District 30 Assembly Representative and District 93 Assembly Representative seats cover multiple counties. Those results are pending and the races cannot be called.

In national races, the county went to Donald Trump with 51% of the vote.