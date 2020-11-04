RED WING -- With all precincts reporting in Goodhue County’s Districts 3 and 5, Todd Greseth was up by about 15 percentage points in District 3. Paul Drotos has a lead of about 43 percentage points in District 5. All precincts in the two districts had reported by 11:15 p.m., according to unofficial results on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

Greseth had 57.04% of the vote over Keith Allen’s 42.74%.

Drotos had 71.67% over Edward Moritz’s 27.77%.

The District 1 race had two of five precincts reporting at 11:30 p.m. At that time Linda Flanders had 1,231 votes reported and Les Anderson had 816 votes.

All votes are unofficial until canvassed by local boards.