Goggin and Haley were both elected for their first terms in 2016. The Minnesota House holds elections every two years and the Senate every four years. If results hold, the term beginning in 2021 would be Haley’s third term and Goggin’s second.

With 84 of 87 of precincts reporting in the Senate race, Goggin was projected to win. As of midnight Goggin had 26,208 votes and Democrat Ralph Kaehler had 17,583.

The three precincts left to report sit in two Red Wing Republicans' home base -- Ward 1, Precincts 1 & 2, and Welch Township.

With the 30 of 33 precincts in the House race reporting, Haley had 12,167 votes and Democrat Matt Bruns had 8,241.

In the District 21B race, incumbent Steve Drazkowski is projected to win. As of 11:55 p.m., all 54 precincts had reported. Drazkowski had 15,606 votes and Democratic challenger Elise Diesslin had 7,797.

All votes are unofficial until canvassed by local boards.