Republican Shannon Zimmerman appeared to have held onto his Wisconsin Assembly District 30 seat, fending off a challenge from Democrat Sarah Yacoub, according to unofficial election results early Wednesday.

Zimmerman had a lead as in-person precinct reports came in, and it continued once absentee ballots were tallied in Hudson after midnight Wednesday morning.

“I am grateful and appreciative to the people of the St. Croix Valley,” Zimmerman told the Star-Observer. “I will continue to fight for every bit of what matters to them in Madison and I wish my opponent the very best in her future endeavors.”

Zimmerman earned more than 55% of the vote for the district that represents parts of St. Croix and Pierce counties.

Yacoub campaign manager Eli Stone said they are going to wait for every vote to be counted, and will have an update in the morning.

Vote totals are unofficial until canvassed.