Republican Shannon Zimmerman appeared to have held onto his Wisconsin Assembly District 30 seat, fending off a challenge from Democrat Sarah Yacoub, according to unofficial election results early Wednesday.

Zimmerman had a lead as in-person precinct reports came in, and it continued once absentee ballots were tallied in Hudson after midnight Wednesday morning.

“I am grateful and appreciative to the people of the St. Croix Valley,” Zimmerman told the Star-Observer. “I will continue to fight for every bit of what matters to them in Madison and I wish my opponent the very best in her future endeavors.”

Zimmerman earned more than 55% of the vote for the district that represents parts of St. Croix and Pierce counties.

Yacoub conceded the race Monday morning, thanking all those who played a role in a the "hard-fought campaign" in a Facebook post.

"As I reflect on this election, it’s not the loss that weighs on me. It’s that, across the state, Republican politicians and those who support them campaigned not on their record but rather on heavy reliance on ugly, dishonest attacks particularly against female candidates," Yacoub said.

After a hard-fought campaign, I’ve conceded the race in the 30th Assembly District. I want to thank everyone who played... Posted by Sarah Yacoub for Assembly on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Vote totals are unofficial until canvassed.