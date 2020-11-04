Former assembly representative Rob Stafsholt won the District 10 seat with 61% of the votes, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Schachtner posted a concession to Twitter after midnight, Nov. 4.

"I called Rep Stafsholt tonight and wished him the best as Senator-elect to represent this great district," she wrote. "It has been the honor of my life to serve in this position and regardless of this outcome, I will continue to serve my community with the same compassion that I always have.

The Republican took the lead in St. Croix County, with Pierce County giving a slight win to Schachtner.

Stafsholt reclaims the seat for Republicans, after Schatchner became the first Democrat to hold the position in 17 years.

Vote totals are unofficial until canvassed.