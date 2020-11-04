ST. PAUL — Republican Michelle Fischbach on Tuesday, Nov. 3, picked up a victory in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District snapping a nearly 30-year Democratic-Farmer-Labor hold on the seat and defeating 15-term U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson.

Fischbach, a 55-year-old former lieutenant governor and state Senate president, is the first Republican woman to represent the vast region that spans nearly the whole western edge of the state. And her campaign tied closely to that of President Donald Trump in aiming to further his agenda and advance conservative policy in Washington.

Fischbach held nearly a 14 percentage point advantage over Peterson with 358,427 votes counted across all 1,329 precincts in the region. Results, which may not contain all results returned by mail, continued to stream in early Wednesday morning, Nov. 4.

The heavily rural district for nearly 30 years chose Peterson, a 76-year-old Blue Dog Democrat, to represent it in Congress. Meanwhile, it trended darker and darker red in recent years, handing Trump a 31-percentage-point lead in 2016 over Hillary Clinton while also re-electing Peterson, a self-described rogue representative who frequently broke with party lines.

National GOP groups saw an opportunity to edge out Peterson this year and spent millions in advertising dollars in the district to win over voters. Farm groups from all over the country, meanwhile, supported Peterson's re-election and continued lead of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee.

In his first statement responding to the results Wednesday morning, Peterson said he appreciated voters' support over the last three decades and their decision to elect Fischbach.

"I'd like to thank the people of the Seventh District for their support over the years. Serving them in Washington DC has been a great honor, and I respect their decision to move in a different direction," Peterson said in a statement. "We ran a strong and positive campaign, but with the President winning this district by 30 points again, and the millions in outside money that was spent to attack me, the partisan tilt of this district was just too much to overcome."

Fischbach late Tuesday night celebrated what she expected would be a victory with a couple dozen supporters at an event in New London, Minn. The Associated Press called the race for Fischbach around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday and in a statement at 1:30 a.m., Fischbach thanked voters for helping her flip the seat.

"I am honored to have the outpouring of support from Minnesota families across the Seventh Congressional District," Fischbach said. "Yesterday, the hardworking men and women from western Minnesota made their voices heard and showed that they will no longer accept Collin Peterson as their representative. I am grateful for the support and am excited to hit the ground running in Washington to work on behalf of western Minnesota.”

West Central Tribune reporter Carolyn Lange contributed to this report from New London, Minn.