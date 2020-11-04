Incumbent Republican Tom Tiffany secured his seat in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District with a commanding 21-point lead over Democrat Tricia Zunker as of Wednesday morning, Nov. 4.

The race was much closer to the south in the third district, where Democratic incumbent Ron Kind maintained a narrow lead over Republican Derrick Van Orden 51.5%-48.5%. The contest was too close to call Wednesday morning.

St. Croix County leaned heavily in Tiffany's favor, with 33,291 votes for Tiffany and 22,356 votes for Zunker, according to preliminary totals posted to the county website. Vote totals are unofficial until canvassed.

Tiffany won the seat in May in a special election after former Rep. Sean Duffy resigned.

Zunker in a tweet early Wednesday said she called Tiffany to congratulate him on the win.

She wrote: "We didn’t get the result we worked so hard to achieve. We ran a fierce campaign-not once, but twice-this year. We demonstrated bravery, tenacity & strength & brought people out to the polls who never voted before. Your support has been incredible & you made me better. Thank you."

The 7th Congressional District covers much of northern Wisconsin, including St. Croix County. The 3rd Congressional District covers the west-central and southwestern portion of the state, including Pierce and Pepin counties.

This is a developing story.

