Though she trailed for much of the night Nov. 3 as votes were tallied in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig appeared to have retained her seat in a two-point victory over Republican challenger Tyler Kistner.

The DFLer took to Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, to declare victory and thank her family and supporters.

Her statements leaned heavily on bipartisanship, recognizing the district's suburban-rural divide while insisting residents have more similarities than differences.

"I love this district — it's rural, it's ex-urban, it's suburban and it's a little bit urban," Craig said. "And that is the diversity of America; that is the diversity of our district."

Craig called on the country to rally around combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and, by extension, helping small businesses.

"Because we will have an economy that needs to be rebuilt," she said. "And I believe, and I know, that we can come together and we can do this."

It has been the honor of my lifetime to represent the people of #MN02. I am so grateful to the people of this district for giving me an opportunity to return to Congress to continue this important work – and I look forward to fighting for them in the 117th Congress. pic.twitter.com/2FLICNysvS — Angie Craig (@AngieCraigMN) November 4, 2020

Craig was up 48.14% to Kistner's 45.98% — or a difference of just over 9,000 votes — with all precincts reporting, according to preliminary totals on the secretary of state website. Vote totals are unofficial until canvassed.

The 2nd Congressional District covers parts of southeastern Minnesota, including Goodhue, Dakota and Wabasha counties.

READ MORE: Preliminary results show Goggin, Haley, Drazkowski returning to St. Paul in 2021 | Minnesota's Smith tops Lewis in key U.S. Senate race

The race for Congress in Minnesota’s 2nd District was mired in controversy throughout the general election.

The upheaval began when Legal Marijuana Now candidate Adam Weeks, 38, died unexpectedly on Sept. 21, three days after early voting began in Minnesota. The rural Red Wing man's death triggered a 2013 state law that said the contest would be decided in a special election in February.

Craig sued Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon in hopes of forcing the state to proceed with the Nov. 3 election. On Oct. 9, a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction in the lawsuit and said the election would go on as scheduled.

Kistner appealed the decision, but an appeals court on Oct. 23 declined to suspend the election. The U.S. Supreme Court also denied Kistner’s appeal.

Weeks earned 6% of the vote.

Forum News Service contributed to this story.

READ MORE: RiverTown 2020 election roundup