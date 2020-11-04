Republican Clint Moses has been elected to the Wisconsin Assembly District 29 seat over Democratic opponent John Rocco Calabrese.

Moses earned 60% of the vote, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He replaces Republican Rob Stafsholt, who left the position to run for state senate.

“Please know I will listen and work hard for everyone because that’s what I’ve always done,” Moses said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

Moses claimed 64% of the votes in St. Croix County.

Calabrese thanked supporters in a Facebook video, and reflected on the people who have been with him on the campaign.

“It’s hard to be too upset when you’ve got all the love coming towards you,” Calabrese said.

Vote totals are unofficial until canvassed.