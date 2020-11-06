RED WING -- The city of Red Wing had four races on the general election ballot: the mayoral race and three City Council seats. Two incumbents will be returning to office in January and two new faces will join them.

Mike Wilson won the mayoral race with 5,044 votes or 58%. Incumbent Sean Dowse received 3,662 votes. Dowse will leave office after serving one term.

In the August primary, Dowse led Wilson by 166 and the two advanced to the general election. Candidate Janie Farrar -- considered a conservative -- received about 25% of the votes in the primary election and was elimianted. Nov. 3 vote totals indicate that her supporters turned to Wilson.

Andy Klitzke will begin his first term on the City Council in January. He beat incumbent John Becker to represent Red Wing Ward 2. Klitzke won by about 8 percentage points. The two essentially tied in Precinct 1, but Precinct 2 carried Klitzke to victory.

“Andy is to be congratulated for his victory in the Ward 2 race. He worked very hard and I wish him nothing but the best,” Becker said.

The first-term council member has been at odds with fellow members over

On Wednesday, Klitzke thanked Becker for his service.

"I know the real work begins now," Klitzke said "I’ll get to work on lower taxes, less spending, strong public safety, revitalizing our economy and resolving issues of fairness in our community. I will remember that the clock is ticking on my time to get things done and improve people’s lives. I intend to spend the next four years earning the chance the voters gave me today.”

Council member Kim Beise ran unopposed in Ward 1, receiving 99.11% of the votes cast. After both precincts reported he said, “I have been humbled by the support I have received over the last four years plus in office and the encouragement from people to run again. I look forward to working with citizens, city staff, City Council, mayor, state and federal representatives to continue to make Red Wing a place where people can live, work, raise their families and thrive. Where existing businesses can succeed and new businesses want to locate. Thank you and don’t hesitate to contact me with comments or concerns.”

Along with Beise, Evan Brown will return to the City Council. Brown represents Wards 3&4 and received about 58% of the vote. His challenger, Ernest Stone, received about 41% of the vote. “I thank the voters of Red Wing in trusting me for another term,” Brown said on Tuesday. “I have worked for our residents, and will continue to do so.”

Election results are unofficial until canvassed by local boards. The Red Wing canvassing board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.