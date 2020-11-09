HUDSON -- Some 73% of eligible voters cast ballots in the presidential-year election, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. That compares to 73% in 2002, 69% in 2008 and 70% in 2012 and 67% in 2016.

Locally, counties and municipalities saw high involvement in 2020 as well, especially through absentee voting options.

In St. Croix County, voter turnout was 85% of registered voters, County Clerk Cindy Campbell said.

A total of 56,995 ballots were cast in the county. The area had 61,464 registered voters as of Nov. 1, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, and Campbell said the county also saw a lot of Election Day registrations.

Pierce County voter turnout was just above 90% of its registered voters. Absentee numbers were up, County Clerk Jamie Feuerhelm said, with some municipalities seeing three, four or even five times higher absentee ballots than they typically have.

“Absentees were way up, but the numbers, in general, were higher,” Feuerhelm said.

Election Day was busy with lines at a number of different locations, Feuerhelm said, and several polling places weren’t able to begin counting absentees until the end of the day.

In River Falls, the turnout number was consistent, but how people voted changed, Clerk Amy White said. The city had 5,120 absentee voters, compared to 2,636 people voting in-person on Election Day.

Hudson also saw the rise in absentee voting. The city was just shy of 9,000 total voters. For every one in-person vote, there were two absentee voters, Clerk Becky Eggen said.

Absentee voting numbers were more than double Election Day turnout in New Richmond. The city had 3,635 people vote absentee, with 1,524 of those being in-person early votes. On Election Day, the city had 1,627 in-person voters.