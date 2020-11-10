HUDSON -- The spotlight will be on Hudson as it becomes the setting for an upcoming feature film this winter.

The Hudson Common Council approved a request from G It’s Entertainment! to use Hudson as a setting to film “Christmas Wish.”

“We think Hudson is the perfect town for this film,” production manager Reilly Myklebust told the council at its Nov. 9 meeting.

The film will use the old fire station on Walnut Street, First Street, Lakefront Park and the Burton Field Ice Skating Rink as settings. Production will also film during the city’s “Light Up Night” and recreate the event for scenes. The city will allow the production company to use firetrucks, as available, for the movie, as the main character is a firefighter.

City Administrator Aaron Reeves said city staff is fully supportive of the request and all of it is doable.

Previous movies produced by G It’s Entertainment! include “Christmas Listing,” premiering on Lifetime this year and “Christmas Break-In,” which is on Netflix. Myklebust said there’s a likely chance this movie will also premiere with either Lifetime or Hallmark.

The film will bring opportunities to promote Hudson both on screen and with the production process, including using local catering, housing and other businesses, Mykelbust said.

The Hudson community access channel would also have access to the filming process, Paul Winkels of G It’s Entertainment! told the council. Winkels himself previously worked with the channel.

The company has COVID-19 safety precautions in place, including requiring crew to wear masks at all times. Myklebust said the company has a COVID office whose sole job is to ensure safety of the cast and crew, as well as the community.

Filming is set to begin at the end of November and go through December.