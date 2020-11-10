NEW RICHMOND -- The New Richmond City Council voted unanimously Monday to empower the city administrator to temporarily close, reduce hours or limit services in municipal buildings as a result of COVID-19 cases affecting the staff or to potentially protect staff from exposure due to rising infection rates in the community at large.

This authority extends to other potential emergency situations such as disruptive weather and other public health emergencies.

Interim City Administrator Noah Wiedenfeld pointed out that the Library Board already voted to so empower its director, likewise the school district empowered the superintendent.

“The Library Board has a policy in place that they can change hours or they can go back to curbside services if needed, without having to have a Library Board meeting. They would be authorized to make that decision. Similar to the school district, Patrick Olson has the authority if they need to make a change, he has that authority and they have that trust in him that he is using the best information from public health and from his staff, etc,” Wiedenfeld said.

Wiedenfeld cited 34 cases of city staff members quarantined in the last three weeks due to a positive case or close contact with someone who has tested positive.

“It can very quickly change your staffing schedules. Obviously, we would inform the council before a decision were to be made. Locally, we’re seeing some of the libraries going back to curbside services, even here in town some of the banks and credit unions are now closing their lobbies again. Today, we were down to two people in our building. At some point, it becomes a concern for the safety of our employees and the safety of the public coming into the buildings. Obviously, we want to be open as much as we can from a customer service standpoint, but some of these things can very quickly change and suddenly you can lose a whole department,” said Weidenfeld.

Alderman Mike Montello made a motion to give the administrator the authority with the contingency that the City Council meet within 72 hours of any decision to review and approve the decision.

Wiedenfeld noted that a written policy spelling out the council’s action would be developed and brought before the council at a later date.