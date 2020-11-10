RED WING -- A majority of county voters apparently approve of the work done by the Goodhue County Board as two incumbents will return in January along with one new member who is supportive of the board’s work.

Commissioners Paul Drotos and Linda Flanders both had decisive wins in the general election.

Drotos, who served as the board’s chair in 2020, beat challenger Edward Moritz by about 44 percentage points for a second term representing District 5.

“I truly appreciate this vote of confidence from District 5 voters. I am looking forward to using my experience to continue to work for the good in Goodhue County," Drotos said.

Flanders defeated Les Anderson by over 9 percentage points. While Flanders was the incumbent, her term beginning in January 2021 will be her first full term. The District 1 commissioner first joined the board during a special election in November 2019. Flanders was elected to fill the seat that had been held by Commissioner Ron Allen, who died in April 2019 after a public battle with cancer.

Flanders said after the election, “thank you very much to the people of District 1 for your support in this year’s election. It was a long night and I know it was a lot of extra work for the 2020 election. I am proud to represent Goodhue County and will do my best for the next four years.”

Along with the two incumbents, there will be a new face on the County Board: Todd Greseth.

Greseth was elected to represent District 3. He and Keith Allen both advanced to the general election after the Aug. 11 primary. Greseth won by about 14 percentage points.

Four candidates in District 3 entered the race after Barney Nesseth announced that he would not seek re-election.

While Nesseth was on the County Board, it was not uncommon for votes to split 3-2. Nesseth and District 4 Commissioner Jason Majerus tended to be more conservative than Drotos, Flanders and District 2 Commissioner Brad Anderson. When running for the District 3 seat in 2012, Nesseth told residents that he was “fiscally, very conservative."

We don’t yet know how similar or different from Nesseth the newly elected Greseth will be. The commissioner-elect declined to comment until election results are official.

Greseth has time to find where he fits in the County Board. But already, citizens can see a few differences between Greseth and the predecessor. Nesseth was against the high-speed train that had been proposed along with the solid waste plan -- which the County Board was close to finalizing in October before Paul’s Industrial Garage filed suit against the county and the city of Red Wing to stop the plan that would require all waste to be hauled to and dumped in Red Wing.

During his campaign, Greseth did not pinpoint any projects or county plans that he would vote against or look to defund. Before the primary election the Republican Eagle asked all candidates about their top local issues. Greseth replied in part, “making sure that our veterans are being taken care of and our elderly are being treated with dignity. I don’t see any huge problems, just the common issue of money. Watching the expenses and being responsible with the taxpayer dollars.”

As Greseth becomes familiarized with his role as county commissioner he will have opinions that oppose his fellow board members. He will also probably work to make changes in the county. But, as of now, he does not see any major things that need to be changed .