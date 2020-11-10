State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick, was elected Tuesday, Nov. 10, as chair of the Senate's Democratic Caucus.
“I’m honored by my colleagues’ trust and support for electing me to serve as Caucus Chair," Smith said in a statement. "I look forward to working with my colleagues on our shared progressive values and pushing our legislative leaders to address the crises we still face after more than 200 days of inaction.”
Smith represents the 31st Senate District, which includes all of Pepin County and parts of Pierce County.