ST. PAUL — Members of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's group on environmental justice have resigned en masse in response to the recent approval of permits for the Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project.

In a letter dated Monday, Nov. 16, the members said they "cannot continue to legitimize and provide cover for the MPCA’s war on black and brown people." Twelve members of the group, which according to an MPCA web page consists of 17 members, signed the letter addressed to MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop.

"The decision to approve the permit sends a clear message that (Gov. Tim Walz's administration) and the MPCA hold no regard for the well-being of Minnesotans or our relatives around the world, who depend on us to dramatically, rapidly, and justly transition our economies away from fossil fuels," the letter said.

The former members made public their resignation Tuesday, Nov. 17, through the Minnesota nonprofit environmental advocacy group Honor the Earth, of which activist and advisory group member Winona LaDuke is a part. The announcement comes less than a week after the MPCA and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources approved key construction permits for the project, which seeks to replace the aging oil pipeline that cuts across northern Minnesota and through the Fond du Lac Reservation.

Canadian energy company Enbridge, which owns and operates the pipeline, has yet to announce a construction start date, which is still subject to legal battles and the pending approval of other permits by federal regulators.

According to the MPCA's website, the environmental justice group advises the MPCA commissioner on the "implementation of the agency's environmental justice framework, provides feedback on its effectiveness, and offer suggestions for future improvements." Environmental justice, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is defined as "the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income, with respect to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies."

Members of the group are chosen by the MPCA commissioner. Those who resigned are:

Maryan Abdinur

Erica Chung

Anita Urvina Davis

Lea Foushee

Charles Frempong-Longdon

Dania Marin Gavilan

Sarah Goodspeed

Magdalena Kaluza

Winona LaDuke

Zeke McKinney

Shirley Nordrum

Kaleigh Swift

Forum News Service has reached out to the MPCA for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.