Sens. Tom Bakk, of Cook, and David Tomassoni, of Chisholm, in a statement, said they would venture out on their own after finding both political parties to be too polarizing. The Iron Range lawmakers had frequently broken with DFL party lines to vote what they felt best represented their districts.

Tomassoni was elected Minnesota Senate President last week and said he would chair a committee in 2021. Bakk is a former DFL Senate leader who has previously left then returned to the party. The pair said they would form the Minnesota Senate Independent Caucus ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

“We have always represented our districts as bipartisan and moderate members of the Legislature. Forming this new caucus is just a natural progression of aligning more with moderate than the far right or left," Bakk said in a news release. "Additionally, we will not stray from the values of Northern Minnesota and what our people are most passionate about — our economy and jobs that support our families and our economic lifeline of mining and wood products. Our natural resource-based economy is critical to our region of the state.”

Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent said in a Wednesday written statement that the Senate DFL caucus already "includes a broad spectrum of views," with members from the Twin Cities metro and suburbs, as well as Greater Minnesota — "(B)ut it does not stretch as far as those who wish to function outside of our values as a caucus."

“The Senate DFL is focused on working hard to get this pandemic under control, get Minnesotans back to work and school safely, and eradicate our state’s horrific racial disparities," Kent continued. "We appreciate (Bakk and Tomassoni's) service and look forward to working on behalf of all Minnesotans with all of our colleagues in the future.”

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, on the other hand, welcomed the new caucus and said Republicans would be open to working with Bakk and Tomassoni.

"I’ve worked across the aisle with Senators Bakk and Tomassoni for 10 years," Gazelka said. "I welcome their announcement and the stronger alignment we will have as a result. We share the same vision of a prosperous Iron Range and will continue to work with them to fight for jobs on the Range."

The creation of a new political division comes as lawmakers enter a narrowly split Senate next year. Senate Republicans had a one-vote advantage over Democrats following the election but with a new independent caucus, they could form a new alliance that makes it easier to advance key policy.

But Bakk and Tomassoni have also rejected requests to join the Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus, suggesting they'll stick with DFL-ers on certain issues as well.

Both have been staunch advocates for mining projects in northern Minnesota as well as for the replacement of the Enbridge Line 3 crude oil pipeline project. The projects have forged division among Democrats with some opposing their advance over concerns about the environmental impact they could cause.

Tomassoni said he was hopeful that forming a separate, more moderate caucus would allow for more measured conversations at the Capitol.

"If we expect to actually bridge the partisan divide, someone must take a proactive step to build such a bridge," Tomassoni said. "I consider this to be a positive approach in an attempt to move away from the negative and partisan rhetoric while continuing to fully support our way of life on the Iron Range.”