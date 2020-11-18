ST. PAUL — Minnesotans can expect additional restrictions to restaurants, bars, fitness centers and gyms, bowling alleys, theaters and museums, as well as prep sports as Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday, Nov. 18, announces his latest round of restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Walz earlier this week said he would turn the “dials” on areas that had been tracked to COVID-19 spreading events in the state. On Tuesday the Democratic-Farmer-Labor governor said he would put a pause on fall youth and prep sports and hold off winter athletics.

And state Department of Health data show restaurants, bars and fitness facilities have been some of the top sources of spread in the state despite restrictions on how many people can frequent the establishments and limits on hours and congregating within the facilities.

The Democratic-Farmer-Labor governor is set to announce the latest round of restrictions at 6 p.m. Wednesday during a televised address. In the days leading up to the announcement, he held news conferences with frontline responders and Minnesotans who've had COVID-19 or lost a loved one to COVID-19 in an effort to build public support for the new measures.

"The point we're at in the pandemic is, the same thing with our businesses, the same thing with our schools, if we don't handle this, it's not going to be a choice whether we keep it open," Walz said Tuesday. "There's going to be no coaches to coach and we're going to have more kids in the hospital. It is inevitable with this growth. We'll have a pause in a whole lot of these activities but we're being thoughtful about where it's hitting, what we can do and how to best get us back to a place where we can do these activities."

As part of the announcement, those briefed on the restrictions said Walz will stop indoor services at bars and restaurants for four weeks, close down fitness centers, bars, movie theaters, bowling alleys as well as prep and youth sports.

The governor is also set to announce restrictions on gatherings, limiting participation to the residents of one household. Minnesota Public Radio also reported that wedding and funeral receptions, which last week were limited in terms of the number of guests allowed, will also be temporarily prohibited.

Retail sales will continue to function as they do now as will salon services, religious services and wedding and funeral services. The new restrictions on other sectors are set to take effect Friday, Nov. 20, at 11:59 p.m.

The latest round of restrictions come after the state on Wednesday reported 5,102 new COVID-19 cases and 67 more deaths from the illness, a new one-day record. In all, 3,010 Minnesotans have died from the disease and its complications.

And state health officials worry that the number will continue to swell as the community spread of the virus becomes more prevalent and hospitals are stretched thin. Intensive care unit bed space continued constricting this week as the demand for COVID-19 care grew and health care workers urged the governor to enact more restrictions to provide some relief to their ranks.

Across the state, health care workers have become sick with the virus in greater numbers or had to quarantine following interactions with people who've tested positive. That has shrunk the number of people able to care for COVID-19 patients along with all other patients.

"Health care workers are being exposed in the community and those still working are nearing their breaking point. Emergency rooms are overwhelmed," Minnesota Medical Association President Marilyn Peitso said. "For Minnesotans who want to dismiss the seriousness of COVID-19, please know that your ability or that of your loved ones to receive care for a car accident, stroke, cancer, heart attack, broken bone or other urgent need will be compromised if trends continue or worsen."

Walz said he was heeding the calls from frontline workers and moving to enact the changes so that the state could get a better hold on the pandemic.

“I’m taking any tack possible because this is painful, it’s hard," Walz said Tuesday on a call with Midwestern governors. "I don’t believe we have any choice but to follow the science, follow the data and keep our folks safe.”

Ahead of the announcement, Republicans in the Minnesota House of Representatives called for an earlier reveal of upcoming changes to allow business owners more time to prepare for a transition. Democrats, meanwhile, urged Congress to pass another COVID-19 relief package that could help businesses affected by closures.

The trade group Hospitality Minnesota in a statement ahead of the speech said the new limits would push businesses "off a cliff." And the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association said the move would devastate business owners around the state who would struggle to survive financially on takeout orders alone.

"Bars and restaurant leaders and staff are heading into a bleak holiday season with little to no support from our elected leaders," MLBA Executive Director Tony Chesak said. "The state and federal government both need to take steps to aid employees and the hospitality industry with relaxed regulations, direct financial support, unemployment assistance, and loans to get through this dark winter."