Minnesota law requires that counties, most municipalities and all school districts hold annual property taxes hearings, also known as Truth in Taxation. In Goodhue County, Bellechester and Dennison due to their small size are not required to hold hearings and have no meeting date scheduled.

Only after holding a hearing and allowing citizens to speak about their taxation can the county, communities and schools finalize their levies. While they can lower the figure at this point, they cannot raise it.

"It is always important that citizens have an opportunity to speak directly to government about their concerns,” County Board Chair Paul Drotos said of Truth in Taxation.

In the city of Red Wing, the 2021 budget and levy will look similar to those seen in 2020. The proposed tax levy for 2021 is $23,658,843. This is an increase of 1.3% from the 2020 levy. While the proposed levy is an increase, the final number may be lower than last year as the council can only approve the levy at the proposed or a lower value. In 2020, for example, the final levy was $732,740 lower than the proposed levy.

The preliminary budget was set at $90,050,550. This is about a 4% increase from the 2020 approved budget.

In Goodhue County, the preliminary budget for 2021 was set at $74,735,833. This is a reduction of about $6.5 million from the 2020 budget. The preliminary levy was set at $37,932,778, an increase of close to $1.06 million.

Here are the governments, times, dates and locations of the Truth in Taxation meetings:

County

Goodhue County: 6 p.m., Dec. 15, virtual

Cities

Cannon Falls: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 1, Cannon Falls Government Center, 918 River Road

Goodhue: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Goodhue City Hall, 405 North Broadway

Kenyon: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 1, Kenyon City Hall, 709 Second St.

Lake City: 6 p.m., Dec. 14, Lake City City Hall, 205 West Center St.

Pine Island: 7 p.m., Dec. 15, Pine Island City Hall, 250 South Main St.

Red Wing: 6 p.m., Dec. 7, Red Wing City Hall, 315 West Fourth St.

Wanamingo: 7 p.m., Dec. 14, Wanamingo City Hall, 401 Main St.

Zumbrota: 6:05 p.m., Dec. 3, Zumbrota City Hall, 175 West Ave.

Schools