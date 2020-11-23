Minnesota law requires that counties, most municipalities and all school districts hold annual property taxes hearings, also known as Truth in Taxation. In Goodhue County, Bellechester and Dennison due to their small size are not required to hold hearings and have no meeting date scheduled.
Only after holding a hearing and allowing citizens to speak about their taxation can the county, communities and schools finalize their levies. While they can lower the figure at this point, they cannot raise it.
"It is always important that citizens have an opportunity to speak directly to government about their concerns,” County Board Chair Paul Drotos said of Truth in Taxation.
In the city of Red Wing, the 2021 budget and levy will look similar to those seen in 2020. The proposed tax levy for 2021 is $23,658,843. This is an increase of 1.3% from the 2020 levy. While the proposed levy is an increase, the final number may be lower than last year as the council can only approve the levy at the proposed or a lower value. In 2020, for example, the final levy was $732,740 lower than the proposed levy.
The preliminary budget was set at $90,050,550. This is about a 4% increase from the 2020 approved budget.
In Goodhue County, the preliminary budget for 2021 was set at $74,735,833. This is a reduction of about $6.5 million from the 2020 budget. The preliminary levy was set at $37,932,778, an increase of close to $1.06 million.
Here are the governments, times, dates and locations of the Truth in Taxation meetings:
County
Goodhue County: 6 p.m., Dec. 15, virtual
Cities
Cannon Falls: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 1, Cannon Falls Government Center, 918 River Road
Goodhue: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Goodhue City Hall, 405 North Broadway
Kenyon: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 1, Kenyon City Hall, 709 Second St.
Lake City: 6 p.m., Dec. 14, Lake City City Hall, 205 West Center St.
Pine Island: 7 p.m., Dec. 15, Pine Island City Hall, 250 South Main St.
Red Wing: 6 p.m., Dec. 7, Red Wing City Hall, 315 West Fourth St.
Wanamingo: 7 p.m., Dec. 14, Wanamingo City Hall, 401 Main St.
Zumbrota: 6:05 p.m., Dec. 3, Zumbrota City Hall, 175 West Ave.
Schools
Cannon Falls Independent School District 252: 6 p.m., Dec. 21, Cannon Falls High School, 820 E. Minnesota St.
Faribault ISD 656: 6 p.m., Dec. 7, Faribault Public School, 710 17th St. W.
Goodhue ISD 253: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 16, Goodhue School Board Room, 510 Third Ave.
Hastings ISD 200: 6 p.m., Dec. 9, District Office Board Room, 1000 11th St. W.
Kenyon-Wanamingo ISD 2172: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 14, K-W Elementary School, 225 3rd Ave. S.
Lake City ISD 813: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 21, Lincoln High School, 300 S. Garden St.
Northfield ISD 659: 7 p.m., Dec. 14, Northfield High School, 1400 Division St. S.
Pine Island ISD 255: 6 p.m., Dec. 10, Pine Island High School Forum Room, 223 First Ave. SE.
Randolph ISD 195: 7 p.m., Dec. 21 Randolph School, 29110 Davisson Ave.
Red Wing ISD 256: 6 p.m., Dec. 7, Twin Bluff School, 2120 Twin Bluff Road.
Triton ISD 2125: 6 p.m., Dec. 21, Triton High School, 813 W Highway St.
Zumbrota Mazeppa ISD 2805: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 21, High School Media Center, 705 Mill St., Zumbrota