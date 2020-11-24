HUDSON -- The Hudson Common Council approved a 2021 budget that will give property owners a 24% decrease in city taxes at its regular meeting Monday, Nov. 23.

The budget has a 0% levy increase, with a total tax of $9,071,183 levied. Expenditures and revenues are balanced at $12,422,402 each.

“It shows that with everything going on right now, the city is doing everything they can to assist property owners during this very difficult time for everyone,” City Administrator Aaron Reeves said.

The decrease is only in a property owner’s city portion of taxes, Reeves said. Owners who saw their property values go up will not see the full 24% savings.

Council members commended city staff for their work on the budget.

“I think you guys have done a heck of a job,” Council member Randy Morrissette said.

The 2020 expenditures have an increase of .61%, with major increases coming from cost-of-living adjustments for staff and health insurance. The property tax levy is increasing by 3.74%, as the city has reduced its building inspection revenues and will not transfer funds from the EMS fund to pay personnel costs to close out EMS service as it is essentially already closed.

Police department cameras

The council also approved the purchase of new squad and body camera systems for the Hudson Police Department for next year.

Usually a 2021 capital fund project such as this would be discussed at a later date, but Chief Geoff Willems told the council the cost of the systems is expected to go up in January 2021.

The department’s old system, purchased in 2014, has required large costs to replace and update software. Many videos have been corrupted as the department tried to copy them for the district attorney or public release.

“You get what you pay for,” Morrissette said. “The community deserves a good system as much as everybody else with the use of them.”

Willems said he reached out to two other companies before deciding to move forward with Northland Business Systems. The company’s system is used by New Richmond Police Department as well as the Shakopee Police Department in Minnesota. Willems spoke with both departments and their prosecuting attorney’s offices.

“They’re all very happy with the system,” Willems said.

The total cost is $181,801.11 for 2021.