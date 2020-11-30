HUDSON -- The $5.2 million expansion of the St. Croix County Jail and Mental Health Unit is now complete, according to Kraus-Anderson, the company that handled the project.

The 3,000-square-foot renovation added 10 cells to the jail across two stories. The work also opened up the gym area to other cell blocks and a central control pod.

The new cells are specialized for inmates with mental health or behavior needs that require them to be held outside the general population.

The St. Croix County Board approved the jail expansion in August 2019. The measure had failed twice in the previous months, but a version that removed funding to replace a mobile command vehicle was finally approved.

In his presentation of the expansion last year, Sheriff Scott Knudson said it would make the jail safer, and couldn’t come soon enough. The jail has seen high staff turnover, he said, and this will relieve pressure on both staff and inmates.

The cells were designed to detention facility standards, using security caulking on joints and designing all wall-mounted items as anti-ligature, the news release said.