RED WING -- The School Board came close to bringing a handful of students back into the buildings, namely some of those who need in-person instruction the most.

Ultimately, the board voted 4-3 on Monday, Nov. 23, to continue distance learning for all K-12 students, but voiced unanimous support for establishing where, when and how to bring students back. That might include incremental returns in the pandemic that shows no signs of slowing down.

That discussion will be at the forefront of December and January board meetings.

“Making decisions about in-person, hybrid, and distance learning is incredibly challenging,” Superintendent Karsten Anderson said Wednesday.

“Our board members want what is best for children, but there are no easy answers about when we can return to in-person learning. Throughout this summer and fall, there have been lively discussions with multiple perspectives during board and administrative team meetings as we navigate the challenges of COVID.”

Administrators regularly review various case metrics and continue to plan on how and when to bring students and staff members back safely, he stressed.

“More discussions will take place at board meetings in December but — because the situation is constantly changing — our planning needs to be adaptable,” he said.

On Monday, the board heard two proposals. The first came from Kelly Hassenmer, an English language learner teacher. She advocated bringing the K-5 ELL students daily into Twin Bluff where they would attend the same online classes as their peers, but instructors there to provide in-person help. Due to the language barrier, these students often require more support to navigate the vocabulary, content knowledge and technology requirements necessary to participate and succeed in class, she explained.

“It’s very difficult, especially if parents are not literate in English,” she said.

Red Wing High School Principal George Nemanich proposed a hybrid model for at-risk 9-12 students. He said staff have identified 78 students and he proposed splitting them in two — one group in Hovda Hall on Mondays and Thursdays and the other on Tuesdays and Fridays. They too would attend the same online classes as their peers but paraprofessionals and administrators would keep them on task.

Board member Jim Bryant made the motion accept both proposals, with Heidi Jones and Mike Christensen joining him.

Arlen Diercks and Holly Tauer voted no strictly because numbers are too high. Earlier in the meeting, Anderson reported that the 14-day COVID-19 case rate was projected to approach 150 in a few days. That is three times the 50 mark, when the state recommends shifting to distance learning.

Diercks noted at the Goodhue County Education District shift to distance next week so special education students also will be without in-person instruction.

“I would like to see us come up with a plan after the first of the year,” Diercks said. “I’m ready to hunker down for the next month.”

Tauer applauded staff’s advocacy and passion, but said the timing is too soon. She likes the gradual approach to returning to school in small groups and urged staff to come back with more detailed plans on how this can be done.

Board Chair Pam Roe questioned the piecemeal approach. “I have to be advocating for all students,” she said, not just these few. She voted no.

Janie Farrar, who also voted no, said, “If it’s safe for some kids, it’s safe for all.”



