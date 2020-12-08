HUDSON -- The city of Hudson is still looking for public participation in its comprehensive planning process, though the pandemic has made things look a little different.

The city began the process to update its comprehensive plan last year. The plan, which is updated every 10 years, serves as a local government’s guide to all forms of development in the community, including physical, social and economic development, Associate Planner Tiffany Weiss said.

Public participation is key, and the city had held one public workshop when the pandemic hit.

“All of a sudden here comes COVID and we weren't able to hold in-person workshops,” Community Development Director Mike Johnson said.

Those in-person public input opportunities usually serve as the bread and butter of a comprehensive plan rewrite, Johnson said.

“We had to kind of get creative and come up with some different ideas,” he said.

One of those creative ideas: an online land-use mapping tool. Land use is the focus at the current stage of the comprehensive plan use project, Weiss said.

The easy to use tool allows residents to map out the areas where Hudson should or shouldn’t grow. The link is available at hudsoncomprehensiveplan.com .

The city is also using Polco community surveys that have served as a good tool to engage residents in questions of land use, public works, bicycle and pedestrian and more.

They’ve been working to get the word out with direct mailing, press releases, and website and social media posts, Johnson said.

“We’re trying to get creative, trying to get people engaged in this process,” he said.

Next steps will include focus groups to look at issues business owners have noticed, as well as assets that can be strengthened. The focus groups will be made up of business representatives from downtown and on the hill as well as nearby residents.

From there the city will work on drafting more chapters of the full comprehensive plan. Those final drafts will go to a steering committee and then the city’s plan commission.

The process will likely wrap up at the end of May.

Until then, public participation is still a key piece.

“This is the vision for the next 20 years, and there’s going to be differences of opinion on things, but it’s good to hear from as wide a spectrum of people as we can so everyone’s voices can be heard,” Johnson said.

How residents can take part: