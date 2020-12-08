The levy was set at $22,863,588. This is a $795,255 or 3.36% decrease from the preliminary property tax levy, which was adopted on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The 2021 property tax levy is also down $500,000 or 2.14% from 2020’s property tax levy of $23,363,588.

The city’s 2021 expenditures budget was set at $90,154,135. This is an increase of about $3.7 million from 2020.

Both the levy and the budget passed unanimously. This is unique for this council. When voting on the 2018, 2019 and 2020 budgets and levies, council members were split. The 2018 budget and 2019 levy both barely passed with votes of 4-3.

Council member John Becker voted in favor of the 2021 levy, his first time doing so during his four-year term. He said on Monday, “Staff did a good job, it was a tough ask and they delivered. It was a complex year, no question about it. I’m going to support this, this is uncharacteristic of my past history, I understand that, but I do it out of appreciation for how hard staff worked on this.”

Council member Evan Brown noted, “We worked through the budget meetings to get a flat levy and we’re even below that. So, I think that says a lot about where we are at right now.”

While discussing the levy and budget for next year, council members were aware of the possible challenges that the city may face when drafting the 2022 levy and budget due to the impacts from COVID-19.

Council member Becky Norton stated: “I think next year possibly presents extra challenges and I think this is a really good balance.”

She added that the council and staff worked to minimize the money taken out of the general fund in 2021.