HUDSON -- Council members spoke their support of the mayor’s Golden Rule Initiative but questioned the structure and goals of it.

Mayor Rich O’Connor introduced the initiative earlier this year, denouncing hate and asking citizens to follow the Golden Rule by treating each other how they would like to be treated.

O’Connor said he has spoken with local service organizations to join the initiative. Bookmarks with the Golden Rule will be printed for the schools and businesses, and O’Connor will be reading “The Golden Rule Book” to students in Hudson elementary schools.

Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

He plans to form a group with representatives from service organizations to further develop the initiative after the first of the year.

O’Connor has been approached by people who are interested in privately funding aspects of the initiative.

Council member Sarah Atkins Hoggatt said she was confused about the setup. Other cities who have established a Golden Rule effort have done so through the city council by establishing a subcommittee, she said. She said the effort should be more formalized.

“I am 100% for it, I love what I’ve seen,” she said. “I look forward to hearing more about it after you come up with more.”

Council member Paul Deziel said he sees this as a mayor-led initiative that has great merit in the community, but not as a council action. Deziel said he would like to see the council move ahead with an inclusion and equity board to look at long-term systemic change, but he sees those as two different things.

“I really see the mayor getting us off to a great start with his work and commitment to that,” Deziel said.

In public comment, Roy Sjoberg suggested the mayor consider the "platinum rule," which he said means to treat others as they would like to be treated, taking into account cultural differences. Council member Joyce Hall said she would like to see that considered, as well as criteria the city should meet to be called a Golden Rule city.