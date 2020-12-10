When it comes to vehicle licensing, South Dakota is special. It's what is known as an "open registration" state. That means you don't have to be a state resident to register your vehicle in South Dakota, which offers a lot of potentially money saving benefits.

Unlike many other states, South Dakota doesn't require a VIN check upon registration or a vehicle emissions test, which means the car never needs to physically be in the state.

The state doesn't require drivers to have a South Dakota driver's license to get South Dakota plates. And cars don't have to be covered by U.S. insurance if they're never on U.S. roads.

The unique law, and the number of vehicles licensed in South Dakota appearing in Mexico, inspired this week's Quirky Tales animation.

Press the play button below to watch this week's episode.

About Quirky Tales

A digital animation collaboration between Forum Communications Co. and award-winning motion design artist Richard Borge.

Borge grew up in Fargo, N.D., attended college in Moorhead, Minn., and Tucson, Ariz., and now lives and works in New York City, where he works on editorial and corporate advertising projects, covering both illustration and motion design components.

The animations are published on more than 20 Forum Communications' websites. Watch all of the Quirky Tales animations inspired by local journalism.

