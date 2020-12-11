RED WING — The first of two controversial issues scheduled for Monday's City Council meeting is a pedestrian walking bridge proposed to connect the West End District to the upper harbor/Bay Point Park. Council members will vote on accepting a bid for the construction of the bridge.

In a report to council members, City Engineer Jay Owens explained that the city received seven bids for the project. The bid recommended by city staff is from Kraemer North America LLC, which was $390,559 (19.6%) lower than the city’s estimate for the project.

Staff also met Dec. 7 with the local WINGS Foundation, which offered to contribute $45,000 to the project. That brought the funding gap to $368,880.

To reach full funding for the project, which is estimated to be $2,353,989, city staff put together three recommendations for the council. Owens’s report spells out the recommendations:

First, surplus capital project funding. Owens writes, “These surplus funds were already allocated to past capital projects that have been completed under budget. The available remaining funds exceed the shortfall of $368,880 and can be re-appropriated to reach full funding.”

Staff also suggested using contingency funding and the Local Road Improvement Program funding if the city’s request is successful.

Redevelopment of St. John’s Hospital site

Also on Monday night City Council will discuss a proposal for redevelopment of the former St. John's Hospital building submitted to the city by Three Rivers Community Action. City staff recommended that the council should not accept the proposal, and instead recommended that the city should work with Mayo Clinic on a memorandum of understanding that includes an independent site evaluation.

Community Development Director Dan Rogness explained in the staff report, “The proposal was written more as a proposal to engage the city, Mayo and neighborhood in a process to determine the most feasible and acceptable redevelopment plan for this site. No specific development project was provided in their proposal; rather, examples were provided of other housing projects they've done in the region, which are affordable to low and moderate income households. They also own Eagle Ridge Apartments in Red Wing.”

According to Rogness, when the city put out a request for proposals for this site the goal was to gauge interest from developers. The proposal submitted by Three Rivers Community Action was the only proposal received by the city.

The Red Wing City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14. The meeting will be held virtually.