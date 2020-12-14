ST. PAUL — Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon will preside over the state's 41st Electoral College Assembly as 10 electors cast their votes for president and vice president of the United States at noon Monday, Dec. 14, at the State Capitol.

Watch a livestream of the event below.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.