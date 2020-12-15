The Red Wing Library Board discussed ending fees during a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 16. In the meeting, it was explained that items will still have due dates and residents will continue to receive notices about late items but, once the item is returned, the cardholder will not have to pay a fee for holding the item past its due date.

Library Board President Dawn Erickson explained that some items will still have fines if overdue. She stated, “Fines will accrue on the items checked out from other libraries. There’s no way for us to do anything about that, those aren’t our rules, we only make rules or policy for our materials.”

Lost items will not be covered by this program and cardholders will be expected to pay to replace the lost item. However, if an item is returned after being considered lost, the fine will be removed from the account.

The fine-free proclamation comes after the City Council’s vote on Monday, Nov. 9, to pay $95,246.13 to cover the library’s cost of lost items.

It was originally reported that the lost item payment would be covered by CARES Act funding. Library Director Jessica McGee explained that the city received $1.2 million in CARES Act funding, most of which was reimbursement for public safety employee wages. The wages were already in the city’s budget, so the CARES funding that would have gone to those wages was put into the city’s fund balance. The money for canceling lost item fees is coming from the fund balance.

Editor’s note: the Republican Eagle will continue reporting on the Red Wing Public Library becoming fine-free and the impact that this proclamation will have in the Saturday, Dec. 19, paper.