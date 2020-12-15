NEW RICHMOND -- The city is moving ahead on a potential renovation of the New Richmond Police Department Facility on Campus Drive.

The New Richmond Council approved a contract for preliminary design services with Ayres Associates for conceptual site plan and other design work.

The renovation would focus on the back third of the building and include the potential addition of a garage area, Chief Craig Yehlik said.

The cost of the design services is $9,500 and will be paid with impact fees.

Preliminary designs will be back to the council at the end of January or the first meeting in February.

The city also received a bid from SEH, with a cost of $12,245.

Limited services

The lobbies of the city’s civic center, police department and fire department will remain closed as a caution against the spread of COVID-19. Appointments can be made with city staff.

The city closed the lobbies in November, and staff recommended extending the decision. It will come up again on Jan. 11 at the council’s next meeting.

Interim City Administrator Noah Wiedenfeld said the process has worked well over the last few weeks.

2021 revaluation

After postponing the 2020 revaluation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is moving ahead with it this year. The city is required by state statute to do the revaluation in 2021 to be in compliance.

The city is offering virtual and contactless options throughout the process for residents, as they know there is still uncertainty about the pandemic, Finance Director Rae Ann Ailts said.

Communication to residents is paramount, she said, and each month staff is working on a communication plan to highlight the process.

The last revaluation done by New Richmond was in 2009.

These revaluations will reflect new market rates. Assessment does not translate into taxes, Ailts said, something they want to make sure residents understand. An increased assessment does not mean taxes will go up.

Utility commission

The council approved increasing the size of the utility commission. The five-person commission made up of citizens will now be a seven-person commission. One business representative and one city council member will be added.

Animal control

A new contract with a Wisconsin-based animal impound facility was approved. Previously the city has been working with the humane society in Woodbury.

A new facility, Western Wisconsin Animal Services, has now opened in Baldwin. The location is a closer drive for animal control, New Richmond police officers and residents.