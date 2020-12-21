HUDSON -- After more than two years on Common Council, Sarah Atkins Hoggatt has announced she won’t seek reelection for her District 5 seat, according to a news release.

Atkins Hoggatt was first appointed to the role in June 2018 to fill a vacancy left by her late husband, John Hoggatt. She was elected to the seat in 2019.

John Hoggatt held the position since 2011.

“His passing left a hole in the council,” Atkins Hoggatt said. “I am so grateful to have honored his legacy by stepping in to fill out his term and serving a subsequent term thereafter.”

HIs loss left holes in other aspects of their life as well, including their home, family and Hudson-based business. Atkins Hoggatt said she now needs to refocus her attention on those areas.

“I love this city, and I always will,” she said. ”I plan to return to community involvement and potentially leadership in the future.”

Atkins Hoggatt gave her support to Hudson business owner Sarah Bruch, who announced her candidacy on Dec. 14.

“As a longtime resident, I love our community,” Bruch said. “We have an opportunity to build on our past and work toward a more sustainable future for all of our residents.”

The spring election will be in April 2021.

Three council seats will be on the ballot, including District 1 currently held by Randy Morrissette II and District 6 currently held by Joyce Hall.

The candidate filing deadline is Monday, Dec. 28.