ST. PAUL — Minnesota will join a multi-state lawsuit alleging that Google’s primacy as an internet search engine amounts to an illegal monopoly, the State Office of Attorney General announced Thursday, Dec. 17.

The company's alleged anti-competitive practices limit the accessibility of competing web search services on mobile devices and computers, the coalition of 38 state attorneys general behind the effort argues. Similar allegations are contained in the federal suit against Google announced in October.

"Internet search isn’t a luxury or just something nice to have — it’s a necessity and a lifeline at all times, and especially during a pandemic. Google used its dominance in search to limits the reach of consumers’ lifeline and squash competition in order to maximize its profits and further monopolize the market. I joined this broad, bipartisan coalition holding them accountable because Minnesotans deserve better,” Attorney General Keith Ellison said a news release announcing the suit.

The multi-state effort comes just a few months after the federal suit was announced and one day after 10 other states said they would bring a separate case against Google targeting its advertising practices. Lawmakers and regulatory authorities have for years criticized Google and its peers in the technology industry, like Facebook and Twitter, for what they say are anti-competitive and anti-consumer behavior.

Taken together, the cases represent one of the most significant antitrust actions in recent U.S. history and a major test of Big Tech's power.

Like its federal counterpart, the multi-state suit is centered on the exclusive contracts Google often makes with electronic manufacturers. Such contracts often stipulate that Google's search engine be the default on computers, smartphones and other devices and, the suit alleges, deprive other search engine developers of their fair shot at reaching consumers.

Ellison's office said the states' suit goes farther than the federal one in its accusation that Google suppresses search results that link to competing, albeit specialized, search websites that typically provide travel, home repair, or entertainment services. It also alleges that Google's practice of collecting user data — gleaned not only from its signature search engine but a range of complimentary programs and services — fortifies its monopoly status.

The end result of Google's practices, the suit says, is a consumer base with less choice and a marketplace relatively free of competition and innovation. Attorneys general have asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to end what they say are illegal practices by "unwinding" any advantages it gained because of them, according to the release from Ellison's office, " including divestiture of assets as appropriate."

The coalition has asked for the suit to be combined with the one brought by the U.S. Department of Justice.